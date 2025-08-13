Plans for new Cityside Health and Care Centre at Fort George in Derry pass another milestone

The Western Trust’s plans for a Cityside Health hub at Fort George in Derry have passed another milestone with the official submission of a planning application for the development.

The health authority recently unveiled proposals during a pre-application consultation event in Da Vinci’s Hotel in April.

Now a formal planning application for the new Health and Care Centre (H&CC) has been lodged with the planners.

The massive new development will be located in the western end of the Fort George site close to the Strand Road between the Catalyst building and the Fort George tele-exchange.

A design and access statement submitted in support of the application advises that the development includes a multi-storey car park, site access roads and associated landscaping with additional public realm works.

"This also includes a pedestrian link to the Quay Trail, and infrastructure works including the upgrade of Pennyburn Roundabout to include additional lanes and associated junction improvements, to support the development of the site.

"The vision for the Cityside H&CC is a patient centred facility that delivers first class healthcare by successfully uniting the range of services intended to be delivered from it.

"It will be a central hub for assessment, treatment and provision of primary care services, delivering both GP and traditional outpatient services in a local community setting,” the design and access statement explains.

The new hub promises to transform health care provision in Derry.

"WHSCT recognised Fort George as the ideal site for their new primary care facility due to its strategic location within the community it will serve and also close proximity to other WHSCT facilities around the city, including Altnagelvin Hospital,” the statement adds.