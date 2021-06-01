Plea as 75 people waiting at A&E in Derry earlier today

Altnagelvin A&E (File picture)

The Trust issued a statement as 75 people were this afternoon waiting to be seen in the Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital.

As a further 25 people were also awaiting admission to the hospital earlier, the Trust sent out a plea to the public to seek alternative appropriate healthcare for issues which did not require urgent medical attention.

"Our Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital is very busy at present. There are currently 75 people waiting in Altnagelvin ED and 25 people waiting to be admitted to the hospital.

"Please only come to ED if you have a medical or mental health emergency. Please find suitable alternative healthcare options available to you, such as your GP, GP Out of Hours or your closest available Pharmacy.

"Should you need to come to ED, please do so alone. One parent can accompany a child. One carer can accompany a vulnerable adult. Please also be mindful of COVID-19 guidance whilst in the hospital.