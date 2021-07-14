Pop up, walk-in Buncrana Covid 19 test centre extended for another week
A free ‘pop up, walk-in/no appointment necessary’ COVID-19 test centre located at Nailor’s Row Car Park behind Cockhill Health Centre, Buncrana has been extended for a further week
The pop up test centre will operate behind Cockhill Health Centre from 11am to 7pm daily until Thursday July 27 (under 16s must be accompanied).
The HSE established the pop up centre in the first week of July owing to concerns over an increase in cases of COVID-19 recorded in Inishowen area. The HSE is encouraging people in communities throughout the north of the County to avail of this temporary facility in Buncrana. People can avail of testing if they have concerns about Covid19, whether or not they have symptoms.
Meanwhile, the HSE has confirmed that over 800 people availed of the walk in test centre in Buncrana in the first five days. On July 7, 197 tests were conducted, followed by 176 tests on July 8. On July 9, there were 240 tests, with 128 on July 10 and 95 on July 11. This was a total of 836 tests,
South Inishowen currently has the highest Covid 19 incidence rate in the South, with North Inishowen the third highest.
Figures published on Ireland’s Covid 19 Data Hub show that from June 22 to July 5, 197 cases of Covid 19 were recorded in South Inishowen (Buncrana Local Electoral Area), up from 136 in the two weeks up to June 28. In North Inishowen(Carndonagh Electoral Area) 106 cases were recorded, up from 83.
South Inishowen’s incidence rate is 880.8 per 100,000 population, over seven times the national rate of 121.8.
North Inishowen has the third highest rate in the country at 624.9.
The HSE reminds everyone at this time of ‘the basics’ in protecting one’s self and others from the spread of COVID-19. In particular, if you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid19 – see https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/covid19/preventing-the-spread/
The HSE’s COVID-19 Testing Centre located at St. Conals Campus, Kilmacrennan Rd. Letterkenny F92FW6Y is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 7pm and 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Cleary Centre, Ballybofey Rd. Drumlonagher, Donegal F94 EH30 continues to operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9,30am to 5pm and on Wednesday from 9.30am to 4pm. The centre is closed at weekends.