Pop up, walk-in Buncrana Covid 19 test centre extended for another week

The 'pop up, walk-in' Covid 19 test centre in Buncrana.

The pop up test centre will operate behind Cockhill Health Centre from 11am to 7pm daily until Thursday July 27 (under 16s must be accompanied).

The HSE established the pop up centre in the first week of July owing to concerns over an increase in cases of COVID-19 recorded in Inishowen area. The HSE is encouraging people in communities throughout the north of the County to avail of this temporary facility in Buncrana. People can avail of testing if they have concerns about Covid19, whether or not they have symptoms.

Meanwhile, the HSE has confirmed that over 800 people availed of the walk in test centre in Buncrana in the first five days. On July 7, 197 tests were conducted, followed by 176 tests on July 8. On July 9, there were 240 tests, with 128 on July 10 and 95 on July 11. This was a total of 836 tests,

South Inishowen currently has the highest Covid 19 incidence rate in the South, with North Inishowen the third highest.

Figures published on Ireland’s Covid 19 Data Hub show that from June 22 to July 5, 197 cases of Covid 19 were recorded in South Inishowen (Buncrana Local Electoral Area), up from 136 in the two weeks up to June 28. In North Inishowen(Carndonagh Electoral Area) 106 cases were recorded, up from 83.

South Inishowen’s incidence rate is 880.8 per 100,000 population, over seven times the national rate of 121.8.

North Inishowen has the third highest rate in the country at 624.9.

The HSE reminds everyone at this time of ‘the basics’ in protecting one’s self and others from the spread of COVID-19. In particular, if you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid19 – see https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/covid19/preventing-the-spread/