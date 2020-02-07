Power NI gets in tandem with Foyle Pedal Power

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust is fuelling its successful Pedal Power initiative with a £1,000 funding grant form Power NI’s Brighter Communities programme.

The Derry based Charity is entering its 25th year of supporting young people with Down syndrome. The Trust has developed a unique Pedal Power project designed to teach young people how to independently and competently ride a bike and open up their lives to new and different experiences and opportunities.

Manager Christopher Cooper said, “We’re thrilled to have secured our Power NI Brighter Communities grant to help sustain and extend our existing Pedal Power programme. We believe that the initiative alongside other opportunities we offer, has the power to change people’s lives, break down barriers and generate self-confidence and happiness. Our parents feel it’s vitally important for their children to try out and succeed in new challenges and can see the huge difference our Pedal Power initiative has made to their everyday lives.”

Michelle Sandy mum to eight-year-old Ella said learning to ride her bike had opened so many doors for Ella: “When Ella was a baby we were told it would be a long time before she could walk never mind run or cycle. Having completed cycling lessons through Pedal Power, Ella has really exceeded everyone’s expectations and has just taken off on her bike. Now we all head out as a family on bike trips through parks and forests and Ella loves every minute of each outing. As a parent I’d like to wholeheartedly thank Power NI for their invaluable funding award. Cycling as a family has totally brightened up our lives.”

Power NI Brighter Communities was set up in April 2018 by Power NI and each month seeks applications from community, sporting, charity, youth and all age groups who can put forward a project which needs support. To find out more visit www.powerni.co.uk/brightercommunities.