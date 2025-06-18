Precision radiotherapy cannot be delivered at Derry’s Cancer Centre despite presence of equipment because staff would cost £284,000

A precision-targeted form of radiotherapy cannot be delivered at Derry’s North West Cancer Centre (NWCC) despite the equipment being available because it would cost over a quarter-of-a-million pounds a year to run.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has confirmed that the NWCC at Altnagelvin has the necessary equipment to implement Stereotactic Ablative Radiotherapy (SABR) however delivery of this service is dependent on funding for additional staff.

SABR focuses high doses of radiation on tumours while sparing healthy tissue.

Mr. Nesbitt advised: “It is estimated that the annual cost of staffing to deliver SABR in the NWCC could be in the region of £284,000 to recruit the necessary therapeutic radiographers and medical physicist required to support the service.

"The implementation of SABR at the NWCC is included among several service developments aimed at introducing new radiotherapy techniques and technology.

"The scale and pace of funding identified will determine the order in which these can be realised. Due to the lack of identified funding source a specific timeline for the implementation of SABR at the NWCC cannot be provided at this time.”

The Health Minister released the information in response to a Written Question from the Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson.

Mrs. Ferguson raised the matter at Stormont this week calling on the Minister to build on the cross-border collaboration on health that has been pioneered at the NWCC at Altnagelvin.

“I raise the issue today because several local people have contacted me about income-based health inequalities. They have voiced serious frustrations that, at such a difficult time in their life, only those who can afford to go privately have options available to them in relation to cancer treatments.

"While I fully appreciate the need for sustained investment in primary and community care and in various specialised services, as an MLA for Foyle and vice-chair of the all-party group on cancer I have to speak up for my constituents across Derry city and the north-west who face significant health and social inequalities.

"I ask the Minister and his Department to explore ways, particularly in the context of the north-west, to strengthen cross-border collaboration on healthcare, to be more innovative and to work more closely on the treatment of cancers in order to deliver better experiences for patients across our small island,” said the Sinn Féin representative.