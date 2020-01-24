Primary Care Multi-Disciplinary Teams launched in Derry

Primary Care Multi-Disciplinary Teams have been officially launched by the Western Trust in partnership with the Derry GP Federation of Family Practice.

The major transformation initiative, which has funded by the Department of Health, consists of Physiotherapists, Social Workers, Social Work Assistants and Mental Health Practitioners, who work in GP Practices to provide enhanced access to health and social care services within a primary care setting.

Patients registered to a MDT practice are able to book an appointment directly with any of these new services, without first having to see their GP. There has also been significant investment in additional nursing specialist roles, such as health visiting and district nursing.

The Derry GP Federation was one of the first areas in the Northern Ireland to benefit from the initiative.

Since its introduction, just over one year ago, over 20,000 patient appointments have taken place with these new MDT staff.

A significant programme of capital investment in the buildings which house GP practices has been accompanying the project.

The Health Minister Robin Swann said Multi-disciplinary teams are a key part of the overall programme of transforming health and social care services in the north and the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document seeks to roll the initiative out to serve a further 100,000 patients by the end of March 2021.

“Already in the North West £6m has been invested in new staff while a further £2.5m has been invested into expanding the premises which house GP practices to ensure that they can accommodate these new staff,” said Mr. Swann.

Dr. Anne Kilgallen, Western Trust Chief Executive said: “Great progress has been made throughout the year to develop MDTs in the Derry GP Federation area.

“By working together with our colleagues in GP Practices, we have been able to provide our local patients with a system focused on prevention and early intervention, rather than just ill-health.

“MDTs demonstrate the success of transformation and the need to reform and personalise our services to meet the evolving health and social care needs our population.

“By offering patients more accessible care in the community, we are seeing very positive outcomes from this service.”

Dr. Martin McCloskey, Chair of the Derry Federation of Family Practices, said: “We are now beginning to see the rewards and are confident that MDTs will not only improve the health and well being of our local communities but help to secure the future of General Practice in the North West.”