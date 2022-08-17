£100,000 interim payment for victims of infected blood
People in the north infected with Hepatitis C or HIV as a result of contaminated blood transfusions in the 1970s and 1980s are to receive interim payments of £100,000.
Health Minister Robin Swann has welcomed the UK Government’s announcement that the payments will be paid to beneficiaries of the Infected Blood Payment Scheme, which will include people who became infected with Hepatitis C or HIV as a result of NHS-supplied contaminated blood, as well as bereaved spouses and partners registered on the Scheme.
The Health Minister said: “The use of contaminated blood and blood products in the 1970s and 1980s was a tragedy for everyone involved and I am very aware of the financial hardships and suffering endured since then. In my time as Health Minister, I have met with a number of people who have been either directly infected or affected by contaminated blood and have heard first-hand the devastating impact it has on their lives.
Most Popular
-
1
Mother of young gay girl hails LGBTQ+ board in Western Trust children's ward
-
2
Health unions to stage protests at main hospital sites over pay
-
3
Western Trust relaxes COVID-19 visiting restrictions - next review September 5
-
4
New gardening tools and compost for co. Derry men’s shed
-
5
Seamus Fox, The Mindset Junkie: Shot in the face and left for dead
“Today’s confirmation on interim payments is to be welcomed and my Department has been working with counterparts in Westminster to ensure that the payments will be made at pace.”
The interim payments confirmed today follow the recommendation made by Independent Public Inquiry chair, Sir Brian Langstaff QC last month following oral evidence from Sir Robert Francis QC.