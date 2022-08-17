£100,000 interim payment for victims of infected blood

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health Minister Robin Swann has welcomed the UK Government’s announcement that the payments will be paid to beneficiaries of the Infected Blood Payment Scheme, which will include people who became infected with Hepatitis C or HIV as a result of NHS-supplied contaminated blood, as well as bereaved spouses and partners registered on the Scheme.

The Health Minister said: “The use of contaminated blood and blood products in the 1970s and 1980s was a tragedy for everyone involved and I am very aware of the financial hardships and suffering endured since then. In my time as Health Minister, I have met with a number of people who have been either directly infected or affected by contaminated blood and have heard first-hand the devastating impact it has on their lives.

Victims of infected blood are to receive £100,000 interim payments.

“Today’s confirmation on interim payments is to be welcomed and my Department has been working with counterparts in Westminster to ensure that the payments will be made at pace.”