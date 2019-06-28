Public event on reshaping stroke and breast services

The Department of Health has announced and additional engagement event over consultations on reshaping stroke and breast assessment services.

The newly confirmed event at City Hotel in Derry on July 22, from 7pm to 9pm will cover both the proposals to modernise stroke and breast assessment.

Health Permanent Secretary Richard Pengelly said: “The Department has clearly demonstrated its commitment to intensive public engagement on proposals to reshape services.

“We have been keen to respond positively to the very welcome levels of public interest in these consultations. I would again encourage everyone to take part – by attending the events and making submissions online or by post.”

The proposals to reshape stroke care follow a pre-consultation process undertaken in 2017 by the Health and Social Care Board and the Public Health Agency. Almost 8,000 responses to that pre-consultation were received.

The Reshaping Stroke Care proposals involve specialised Hyperacute Stroke Units offering 24/7 access to faster diagnosis and cutting edge treatments. The central aim of the planned reforms is to significantly reduce disability and save more lives.

The proposals for breast assessment would see services being consolidated on three hospital sites, which health officials have said will help improve waiting times for patients waiting to find out if they have cancer.

Both consultations will run until Friday, August 2.