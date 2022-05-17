Registration open for Paws for Thought Derry dog walking event

The event is an opportunity to get the community out socialising after years of covid lockdowns and isolations while raising vital funds for the mental health charity.

Registration costs £20 and the fee includes a Paws for Thought T-shirt, Doggie bandana and other treats including money off voucher for a Human Breakfast and Puppaccino at event sponsor Brick and Feather Cafe.

The 5km walk sets off from Destined on the Foyle Road at 12pm, out the line and back. On the day, there will be free dog chipping, a doggy photo booth and spot prizes for the best dressed pooches.

Registration is now open for Paws for Thought, a dog walking event to help raise much needed funds for HURT, Have Your Tomorrows. The event will feature free dog chipping, a doggie photo booth and spot prizes for best dressed pooches.

Register online at www.hurtni.org or by contacting [email protected] Keep an eye on Hurt’s Facebook page and Instagram @hurt_hyt for more information and competitions.