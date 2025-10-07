Regular attendees encourage peers to consider visiting WHSCT day centre during October Positive Ageing Month

The centres provide day opportunities for clients with dementia, physical and mental health needs.

“The staff treat us with the most utmost respect and we are treated as people not as elderly,” said one user.

“Its so nice to get a day out with everyone. I look forward to it every year!” was the verdict of another.

Local centres include Creggan Day Centre and Foyleville Day Centre in Derry, Thackeray Day Centre in Limavady and Strabane Day Centre.

The Western Trust Community and Older People’s Services is encouraging more older people to attend their local day centres located across the Western Trust area as part of October Positive Ageing Month.

Fiona Shortt, Day Centre Manager at Thackeray, said: “We know many of our older citizens can feel lonely and isolated in our local community and we wish to encourage people to come along to their local day centre.

"We offer a wide range of activities and programs, in a social and creative environment, which supports older people to socialize, meet you friends and try out different activities that they enjoy in a warm, welcoming environment.

"We also hold workshops and social events and welcome musicians, singers and local children to our day centres throughout the year.”

“There are a vast range of activities and programs on offer including arts & crafts; baking; flower arranging, gardening; chair yoga, music and dancing. We also organize social outings so there really is something for everyone to enjoy!

“If you are interested in attending the day centre, you need to have a social worker in the Older peoples community team, who will complete a referral for your local day centre, based on your assessed need.”

Jane White, Head of Care and Accommodation, Older People’s Services at the Western Trust said: "Our day centres run during the week Monday to Friday from 9am to 3.30pm excluding Public/Bank Holidays with some centres open daily and others one or two days per week.

"The main aim of day care services is to provide clients with opportunities to socialize, learn new skills and participate in group activities. We have very experienced staff in our day centres who share their creativity and skills encouraging each individual’s choice and interest to ensure they enjoy their time at the centre.”

One user spoke of their positive experience, stating: “I was happy when I got my new rollator when the physio assistant came to visit us and checked all of our walking aids.”

A service user’s daughter commented: “The day centre has helped to improve my mother’s social skills and she really enjoys the activities and informs all of her great grandchildren about her painted rocks which she has proudly displayed at home.”

Claire, a social worker, responsible for referrals, says: “I frequently visit day centres as part of my job and I think they are great places for the community. I highly recommend for elderly people also. You can socialize with others, participate in activities and have your lunch there. It is good for your mental wellbeing.”

And Eamon, a community social worker, adds: “During any interactions with clients, I hear only praise for the way they are treated during their time there. A few of my clients were reluctant to attend day centres, however those same clients tell me it is the highlight of their week now.

"They enjoy the company of their peers, but above all they say the day goes by in a flash because of the variety of activities that the centre provides.

"They tell me that the staff treat them with dignity and respect, at the same time they do so with warmth and humour. This in turn provides clients families with reassurance when they see how much fun their loved ones are having during the day.

"I can see this for myself during reviews, yourself and your staff are extremely accommodating and make me feel very welcome when I am there. Keep up the great standard of care that you provide to all the clients.”

Jane added: “We would encourage older people to consider attending their local day centre, please speak with your Social Worker to find out more details about each of our day centres and to discuss a referral."

Next week the WHSCT will launch a promotional video to showcase Day Opportunity activities for older people.

Thackeray Day Centre enjoying a day out under the Western Trust Community and Older People's Services day care programme.

Caroline Martin, at Thackeray Day Centre

Fiona Scott, Thackeray Day Centre Manager