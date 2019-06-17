‘Review your own drinking habits’

Local people are being urged to consider the impact of alcohol consumption on their health and the effects on those around them during Alcohol Awareness Week this week.

The joint initiative by the Public Health Agency (PHA) and Northern Ireland’s Drug and Alcohol Coordination Teams (NIDACTs) seeks to highlight the dangers of mixing alcohol with drugs.

It also looks at the benefits of taking a quick alcohol MOT and highlight the support services available for those who need help for their drinking or for someone they know.

Mayor Michaela Boyle said: “Alcohol, in moderation, is something that many of us enjoy but it is important to be aware of the impact alcohol can have on our health and on those around us. This week I would encourage the public to make a conscious effort to measure their weekly unit intake and its possible impact and if it is problematic to consider the support services available.

“Small changes to your behaviour can make a big difference to your experience of alcohol and a good starting point is the alcohol MOT on the NIDACT website where you can check your weekly intake and how it may affect you.”

The alcohol MOT is available on the website www.drugsandalcoholni.info/mot.

The recommendation is that both men and women drink no more than 14 units a week, spread evenly over three days or more. Top tips include: always looking after yourself and know what your limits; have something to eat before you start drinking to slow down the absorption of alcohol; alternate each alcoholic drink with a non-alcoholic drink like water or a soft drink; and take frequent five minute breaks from drinking.