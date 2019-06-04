Samaritans launch online campaign

Samaritans has launched a new online media campaign as part of a renewed effort to tackle the issue of suicide in Derry and the surrounding areas.

Samaritans, which provides confidential support to local individuals in distress or who just need someone to talk, have developed the social media campaign to ensure more people were aware of the help available and the local support which it provides.

The social media campaign kicked off last month and within weeks reached more than 90,000 people across Northern Ireland, including Derry.

It is being supported by local integrated marketing communications agency, Ardmore, which is providing its services free. Samaritans’ director Wesley Wilson, said: “We are delighted that this campaign is reaching to so many people so quickly with that message, making them immediately aware of the free-to-call number so they can get directly in touch. Our social media campaign has been a huge success to date and we’re so pleased that we are now reaching new audiences, many of whom are from the most at-risk groups.”

The campaign, which includes ‘click-through’ links providing access to further information and contact details, seeks to target vulnerable groups among others.

The Samaritans can be contacted on the free-to-call number 116123 and confidential email: jo@samaritans.org