Saoradh appeals for food bank donations amid ‘grip of overarching hand of capitalism’

Saoradh has issued an appeal for food, toiletries and household items for distribution to foodbanks in Derry due to the high level of need in working class areas.

The party - headquartered at Junior McDaid House - said: “As the overarching hand of capitalism increases its grip on the working class people of the ‘Occupied Six Counties’, Saoradh have seen an increase of people in crisis situations with the use of food banks growing more and more within our communities.”

The party said anyone who wished to donate could drop them off at Junior McDaid House, 14 Chamberlain Street, Derry. The group will also be holding a coffee morning to raise funds for cancer research.

“On Friday, September 27 from 11 a.m., Saoradh Doire based at Junior McDaid House will be hosting a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.”