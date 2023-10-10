Section of Altnagelvin A&E to be closed for ten days with reduced seating and space

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The renovations will result in temporary reduction in seating and treatment space at the local Emergency Department (ED).

The works will improvement flooring in the ED.

Some space on Level 2 of the Tower Block in Altnagelvin has been reallocated to the ED while the works continue.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Altnagelvin A&E

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The work is to repair and improve the flooring in the ‘Majors 1’ area of the Department. To facilitate the works ‘Majors 1’ will close from Wednesday, October 11 for approximately ten days. This will mean a small reduction in seating and treatment space during this time.

“To support the continuation of safe care for our ED patients we have re-allocated seven spaces at our Ambulatory Care Unit (Level 2, Tower Block, Altnagelvin Hospital). This will be staffed by the ED team for patients being admitted into the hospital for further diagnostics, treatment and care,” the Trust said in a statement.

People have been asked to attend A&E alone if they need treatment due to the reduced seating and space.

“Due to the temporary reduction in available space, we would ask if you are attending the ED at Altnagelvin Hospital over the next few weeks, to please do so alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad