Section of Altnagelvin A&E to be closed for ten days with reduced seating and space
The renovations will result in temporary reduction in seating and treatment space at the local Emergency Department (ED).
The works will improvement flooring in the ED.
Some space on Level 2 of the Tower Block in Altnagelvin has been reallocated to the ED while the works continue.
“The work is to repair and improve the flooring in the ‘Majors 1’ area of the Department. To facilitate the works ‘Majors 1’ will close from Wednesday, October 11 for approximately ten days. This will mean a small reduction in seating and treatment space during this time.
“To support the continuation of safe care for our ED patients we have re-allocated seven spaces at our Ambulatory Care Unit (Level 2, Tower Block, Altnagelvin Hospital). This will be staffed by the ED team for patients being admitted into the hospital for further diagnostics, treatment and care,” the Trust said in a statement.
People have been asked to attend A&E alone if they need treatment due to the reduced seating and space.
“Due to the temporary reduction in available space, we would ask if you are attending the ED at Altnagelvin Hospital over the next few weeks, to please do so alone.
"Exemptions will apply to children and adults with communication difficulties/additional needs. We would also encourage you to consider other appropriate avenues of care, such as, their local Pharmacy, their GP, GP Out Of Hours or the Urgent Care and Treatment Centre in Omagh during this time. Thank you for your cooperation and patience,” the Trust said.