Seeking a better night's sleep? 'Better Sleep and You' event to be hosted by Western Trust and The Derry GP Federation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Are you seeking a better night’s sleep?

Then this event is for you.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) and The Derry GP Federation have announced they are hosting an exciting event focused on helping you achieve a better night's sleep.

The event is intended for all - anyone with impaired sleep through insomnia, chronic conditions, shift work or help with children's sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

fizkes - stock.adobe.com

This event will be hosted on Thursday, October 10, 2024 at Foyle Arena from 1.30pm - 5pm to coincide with World Mental Health Day, drawing attention to the strong links between better sleep and improved health and wellbeing.

The Western Trust highlighted how it is known that our population are significantly affected by insomnia.

Approximately 25% of men and 40-50% of women experience insomnia at some point in their lives. Children are also affected with 38% having had a problem with sleep in three of the last seven nights*.

At Better Sleep & You, you'll learn tips and tricks from specialists to develop an evidence based approach to improving sleep quality. You can connect with local services that can assist with your sleep and get advice on a range of issues related to poor sleep.

There will also be breakout rooms providing advice on sleep affected by shift work, chronic conditions, children’s sleep and exercise to promote better sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will be finished off with a key note address from Dr David Lee of Sleep Unlimited titled: “A time and need for REST™”.

There is no registration for the event - it’s open door for all to attend. You are just asked to arrive on time to make use of the full range of resources and events on the day.