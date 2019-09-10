Service of Remembrance at Community Collective

Creggan Community Collective will this evening (Tuesday) host a Service of Remembrance for those who have died by suicide locally.

The service will take place from 6pm to 6.30pm today during World Suicide Prevention Day .

This will be followed at 7pm by a health and well being event during which a number of speakers will address those gathered on various issues relating to mental health and addiction.

Speakers will include a man who was once a heroin user, but who is now a respected addiction counsellor who runs a rehabilitation service in Dublin.

Community event

Prior to these events there will be a community day for all ages at Creggan Community Collective today running from 4pm to 6pm.

The event will include attractions for children such as bouncy castles, and other events include a free barbecue. The events are open to all in the community.