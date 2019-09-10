Service of Remembrance at Community Collective

Ben and Liam from the Creggan Men's Group pictured with Fr Joseph Gormley PP, Venerable Robert Miller and Rev Kate McAteer at the planting of a weeping willow sapling, in the garden of the Creggan Community Collective, marking World Suicide Prevention Day in 2018. DER3618GS003
Ben and Liam from the Creggan Men's Group pictured with Fr Joseph Gormley PP, Venerable Robert Miller and Rev Kate McAteer at the planting of a weeping willow sapling, in the garden of the Creggan Community Collective, marking World Suicide Prevention Day in 2018. DER3618GS003

Creggan Community Collective will this evening (Tuesday) host a Service of Remembrance for those who have died by suicide locally.

The service will take place from 6pm to 6.30pm today during World Suicide Prevention Day .

This will be followed at 7pm by a health and well being event during which a number of speakers will address those gathered on various issues relating to mental health and addiction.

Speakers will include a man who was once a heroin user, but who is now a respected addiction counsellor who runs a rehabilitation service in Dublin.

Community event

Prior to these events there will be a community day for all ages at Creggan Community Collective today running from 4pm to 6pm.

The event will include attractions for children such as bouncy castles, and other events include a free barbecue. The events are open to all in the community.