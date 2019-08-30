Sewer probes to deal with Bogside rat issue

A family that’s never experienced rat problems in 30 years recently had to deal with rodents in their yard.

The family, from Elmwood Terrace, who did not wish to be named, are among several residents of the Bogside area who have complained about infestation issues.

A multi-agency effort has been launched to try to deal with the problem. NI Water, for example, has agreed to carry out camera investigations of some of its pipe network.

A local pest control company, meanwhile, will be conducting a survey of some of the affected streets.

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan said: “Further to a meeting Colr. Patricia Logue and I had with the Council, a group has been set up with the various stakeholders.

“This group has now met and everyone has agreed to work together to resolve issues.

“This will be to deal with the immediate problem in the short term and long term issues.”

Last month the local MLA praised the Chief Executive of the Housing Executive, Clark Baillie, and its West Area Manager, Eddie Doherty, for meeting local representatives to discuss the problem.

She said NI Water’s commitment to survey sewerage infrastructure was also part of the solution and another positive development.

“NI Water has started a camera investigation in pipework in areas of the Bogside, any repairs will be followed up.

“An independent pest management company will carry out a survey of the problem areas we have identified. Both of these will form the plan for going forward.

“If you have any issues or see any sightings, or would like any further information please ring our office on 71377551,” she said.

A spokesperson for NI Water said: “NI Water crews have carried out CCTV surveys, desilting and repairs of defects in the sewers within the Abbot Walk & Drumcliff Avenue areas of the Bogside as part of agreed actions to resolve rat infestations in the area.

“This work is ongoing and may take a number of months to complete. NI Water would like to thank the local community for their patience and co-operation while this work is completed.

“NI Water is liaising with the relevant agencies, community representatives and elected representatives on the ground and progress is being reviewed on a regular basis.”