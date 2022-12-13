Solihull tragedy: 'Please stay away from frozen waterways' urges NI Water

NI Water urged that iced-over reservoirs and dams can be a dangerous attraction, particularly for children.

As temperatures remain below freezing, NI urged everyone not to be tempted to stray on to the ice which has formed on reservoirs and dams.

Maynard Cousley, NI Water’s Senior Water Supply Manager said: “The tragic incident over the weekend where three children died after falling through ice on a frozen lake is a sobering reminder of the dangers of water.

SOLIHULL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: Flowers are left near the scene after three young boys died when a number of children fell through ice on a lake, on December 12, 2022 at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull, England. Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after falling through an icy lake last night. The search continued for more potential victims, following reports more children were present on the ice at the time of the incident. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

"People, particularly children, assume the ice is thick enough to play on and it is tempting to step onto it. However, ice can be thin in places and as we draw off water for production, the water level will drop away from the ice layer. This combination heightens the risk of someone falling through the ice into the freezing water. If this happened, there is a very real risk of someone drowning.

“NI Water needs the help and support of the whole community to assist us in maintaining public safety and please ensure children are warned about the dangers of playing on ice.”

The warning was issued as more details emerge of the tragic episode which claimed the lives of three young boys in Solihull, a market town south of Birmingham.

Police and fire crews tried to rescue the boys from an icy lake in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst, on Sunday, with one officer trying to punch through the ice to get to the children.

SOLIHULL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: Mourners visit the scene after three young boys died when a number of children fell through ice on a lake, on December 12, 2022 at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull, England. Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after falling through an icy lake here last night. The search continued for more potential victims, following reports more children were present on the ice at the time of the incident. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 since have since sadly passed away after and a fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Tributes including flowers, teddy bears and messages of sympathy for the families were being left near the scene of the tragedy on Monday.

NI Water said the dangers of water include:

*Dangerously cold temperatures

SOLIHULL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: Emergency workers resume searches to determine if there was anyone else in the water on December 12, 2022 at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull, England. Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after falling through an icy lake last night. Three of the children have since died. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

*Hidden currents and outlet pipes: there can be strong underwater currents, which can trouble even the most confident of swimmers. Powerful suction from these hidden outlet pipes can have disastrous consequences for those attempting to swim or play around reservoirs.

*Reservoirs are often very deep: It is difficult to estimate depth and they can be deeper than you expect.

*There may be hidden debris or underwater hazards which can cause injury, including weeds and plants, which can entangle you under the water.

*It can be very difficult to get out (steep slimy banks).

NI Water is urging people to stay away from places like Spelga Dam in Northern ireland. Photo: Aaron Sherry.