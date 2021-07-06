South Inishowen Covid 19 rate is highest in the South

Inishowen has two of the top three highest rates of Covid 19 in the South. Picture: Covid Data Hub.

New figures show that in the Buncrana Local Electoral Area, which covers all of South Inishowen there were 136 cases reported from June 15 to 28. This is an incidence rate of 608.1 per 100,000 of population, six times the national rate of 98.9 and the highest in the South.

Carndonagh Electoral Area, which covers all of North Inishowen, recorded 83 cases in the same time frame, with an incidence rate of 489.3 per 100k, over four times the national average and is the third highest in the South.

The number of cases confirmed in Donegal as a whole in the two weeks from June 21 to July 4 was 545. The incidence rate is 342.2.

Meanwhile, an Inishowen pharmacist has told how there has been ‘massive interest - well beyond what was even expected- for Covid 19 vaccines from the 18-34 age group.

It was announced on Friday that the cohort could opt to be vaccinated in pharmacies with the Jansen and Jansen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine.

Emer Scullion is a pharmacist at Inish Pharmacy, which has branches in Buncrana and Carndonagh.

She told the Journal how they have been extremely busy since the announcement, which they found out about on the radio. All available vaccines for this week have been booked and there is a waiting list.