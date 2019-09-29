Stewarts raise £13k in memory of son John

A Derry family has raised over £13,000 for local charity Friends of the Cancer Centre in memory of their beloved son, John, who lost his battle with the illness in 2014.

The Stewarts, from Newbuildings, came together to raise funds for the Cancer Centre at the Belfast City Hospital that provided care for John before he died.

After John passed away his mother Carol decided to fundraise for the charity as a way of saying thank you for the care and support John received through his treatment.

To date the Stewart family have held three garden parties with their most recent garden party held in June raising £3,000.

Fundraising officer for Friends of the Cancer Centre, Amy Reynolds, said: “The Stewart family are fantastic supporters of the charity, having raised over £13,000 from their events over the years.

“On behalf of the charity, I would like to thank them, their family, friends and everyone who continues to support their fundraising.”

Ms. Reynolds explained that Friends of the Cancer Centre was a local charity dedicated to making a real and meaningful difference to cancer patients and their families across the North.

The charity aims to enhance the quality of patient care and support through its life-changing and life-saving work which includes funding additional nurses, supporting local research and providing practical support such as financial grants, which can help families through a difficult time, she said.

Friends of the Cancer Centre relies entirely on the generosity of the local community and all money donated stays in the North, directly benefitting patients and their families.

“The money raised will continue to make a difference to our work and the people we support right across Northern Ireland,” said Ms. Reynolds.

The centre, which is operated by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, provides a range of treatments including brachytherapy, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Patients usually attend as outpatients to receive chemotherapy but can receive radiotherapy or brachytherapy as either an outpatient or as an inpatient.

If you would like to find out more about the work of Friends of the Cancer Centre, please visit www.friendsofthecancercentre.com or if you would like to support the charity, please contact the Friends of the Cancer Centre team on 028 9069 9393.