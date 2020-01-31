Suicide deaths doubled since Good Friday Agreement reports Derry lecturer Siobhan O’Neill in new Lancet paper

The numbers of deaths by suicide doubled in the two decades since the Good Friday Agreement, according to a paper by Derry mental health lecturer Siobhan O’Neill.

Professor O’Neill, Professor of Mental Health Sciences at Magee, suggests the high rates may be linked to the Troubles and their legacy, including substance use and deprivation.

The thesis is contained in ‘Suicide in NI: epidemiology, risk factors, and prevention’, which was co-authored with Professor Rory C. O’Connor and published in The Lancet.

Among their findings are that “the rates of suicide and self-harm in NI are high, and have increased from 143 registered suicides in 1996 to 313 in 2010 and 318 in 2015”.

The academics state: “The evidence shows that the high suicide rates in NI are connected not only to the Troubles, but also to the legacy of the violence, including substance use and deprivation.

“A lifespan approach is necessary to target this problem; in particular, suicidal behaviour in young people needs to be addressed. Protect Life 2, the updated suicide prevention strategy, should be fully implemented.

“Moreover, interventions should be trauma-informed, in recognition of the transgenerational effect of the conflict. Suicide-specific interventions and psychosocial interventions should be delivered alongside crisis intervention services and treatments for mental illness.”

Anyone can call Lifeline helpline for free on 0808 808 8000 if they are experiencing distress or despair.