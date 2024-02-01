Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide says the iconic location, which is symbolic of both struggle and hope, will be a powerful backdrop in helping to promote its life-saving work across Northern Ireland.

The charity’s name and its confidential helpline number will be writ large at Free Derry Corner during Children’s Mental Health Week in early February.

PAPYRUS says children and young people who are struggling with life should not have to suffer alone with thoughts of suicide.

Young people raising awareness for PAPYRUS.

Caroline King, Area Manager for Northern Ireland, said: “In recent years more than 150 young people under the age of 35 have tragically taken their own lives here, shattering the lives of their families and their friends.

“At PAPYRUS we believe many suicides can be prevented. Our children and young people may think there is no hope, no way out, only darkness. We need to show them that they are not alone and that professional help and support is available.”

Although suicide does not discriminate between age and social class, those living in the most deprived areas are at increased risk of suicide.

“We know that the mental health legacy of trouble/conflict is only starting to be properly addressed. Add to that the continuing political stalemate of the past two years which has undoubtedly made a bad situation even worse.

“PAPYRUS now stands ready to work with all agencies which will prioritise the services which the children and young people of Northern Ireland need and deserve,” added Caroline King.

PAPYRUS says its visibility is increasing across Northern Ireland.

The charity’s research found that around 37% of students are now aware of the charity and the services it offers.

When young people were asked what problems cause them the most stress, the most common answers were: Social media; Peer pressure; School.

The top themes discussed by the charity’s HOPELINE247 service are: Mental health concerns; Isolation and loneliness; Issues with support.

By using Free Derry Corner, Caroline King and her colleagues hope to send a positive message: “Whether you’ll be leaving or coming into Derry you won’t be able to miss our large PAPYRUS poster advertising our confidential HOPELINE247 service.

“We hope everyone will see it and not just young people. If you’re a parent, a teacher, a family friend, a worker, anyone who is concerned about a young person who may be having thoughts of suicide, our services are for you.

“Having a presence at Free Derry Corner also says PAPYRUS is here, in the heart of the west, not just in Belfast. It shows we are working in communities like yours across Northern Ireland, together helping to save young lives,” said Caroline.

The charity will be at Free Derry Corner from Wednesday February 7 until Wednesday February 14, throughout and beyond Children’s Mental Health Week.

In addition to operating HOPELINE247 and engaging with communities and volunteers in suicide prevention projects, PAPYRUS also offers training to groups and individuals, equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.