Suicide prevention training vital: Duffy

Better mental health and suicide prevention training must be a key plank of a robust suicide reduction strategy, according to Sinn Féin health spokesperson Sandra Duffy.

Colr. Duffy was speaking after the party submitted its response to a Public Health Agency consultation on a suicide prevention training framework

“The mental health crisis and high rates of suicide require more than supportive words and short-term headlines but tangible actions and real outcomes. We need to look at how we can prevent, intervene earlier and support our existing services which are already under so much pressure,” she said.

The aim of the framwork is to “raise awareness, improve understanding; knowledge; confidence; resilience, and skills in relation to mental and emotional health and wellbeing and suicide prevention, linking with other influencing factors, in particular drugs and alcohol and doing so in an accessible and appropriate manner for all.”

Colr. Duffy said: “Sinn Féin has consistently called for emotional resilience to be a key part of the school curriculum to ensure better services and support for all our young people. We have also called for suicide prevention and mental health training to be made available to a broader range of people and organisations.

“A greater focus on mental health and suicide prevention is needed and that is recognised in the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ deal.”