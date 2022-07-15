‘Sunglasses are not just a fashion accessory’ says Derry optician

Sean McCauley, Director at Specsavers Derry says that people should keep an eye out for sunglasses that meet the safety standards to protect against UV damage. This comes as a new study conducted by Specsavers says that more than half of the people in the north are unconcerned or unaware of the damage the sun can do to the eye.

Sean says: “Despite public perceptions, sunglasses don’t have to be expensive to offer protection from the sun.

“It’s essential that sunglasses meet the safety standards to protect against UV damage. Sunglasses are not just a fashion accessory – they’re a legitimate form of sun protection.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specsavers are urging people to protect their eyes from the suns UV rays.

“All of Specsavers’ sunglasses meet the highest standard when it comes to UV protection. Pop into your local store or browse online to find your perfect pair.”

Frequent exposure to the sunlight’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause irreparable damage to vision, especially if the eyes aren’t protected correctly. While sunglasses are essential to protecting the eyes from sun damage, 71% of people in the north confessed that their sunglasses looking good was at the forefront of their decision making when making a purchase. The research also revealed that 77% of people in the north have overlooked UV protection ratings when buying sunglasses – while 36% don’t know what it means. 60% per cent of people in the north confessed they usually opt for cheaper sunglasses – which typically offer less UV protection – as they are afraid of losing or breaking a more expensive pair.