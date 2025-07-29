Survey reveals 43% of Northern Ireland residents suffer from stress and anxiety due to noise levels in their area

More than 4 in 10 Northern Irish respondents said they suffer from stress or anxiety due to high noise levels where they live, while a staggering three-quarters (75%) believe it also negatively impacts their physical health.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study, conducted by electronics and tech retailer Currys, surveyed 2,000 people across the UK to uncover the nation’s biggest noise-related grievances.

Snoring tops the list of most annoying sounds for more than 7 in 10 (71%) of people in Northern Ireland. Right after snoring—which annoys a staggering number of people—the sound of doors slamming or cabinet doors banging shut emerged as a major irritant for half (50%) of Irish respondents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unpleasant habit of knuckle cracking, along with the sound of screaming children, followed closely behind, with nearly half (46%) of Northern Irish people saying they find it annoying.

Currys

Top 10 most annoying sounds according to residents in Northern Ireland

Rank Sounds % of N. Ireland residents that find it annoying 1 Snoring 71% 2 Doors slamming or cabinet doors banging shut 50% 3 Cracking knuckles 46% 4 Children screaming 46% 5 Construction sounds (e.g., jackhammers, drills) 43% 6 Loud chewing 43% 7 Slurping 43% 8 Car alarms/House alarms 39% 9 Burping / farting 36% 10 Noisy neighbours 36%

Other top offenders include construction noise, and sounds linked to bad manners—such as loud chewing, slurping, burping, and farting—as well as car alarms.

Interestingly, noisy neighbours ranked as the number one most annoying sound nationally, and in regions and countries including Wales, Scotland, Yorkshire, North East England, the East Midlands, and London. At the same time they don’t seem to bother those in Northern Ireland as much, as just over a third (36%) of people there find it annoying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three quarters of Northern Ireland residents say excessive noise negatively impacts their physical health

The findings highlight a serious issue: more than 4 in 10 Northern Irish respondents (43%) say they suffer from stress or anxiety due to high noise levels where they live, while a staggering three-quarters (75%) believe it also negatively impacts their physical health.

Tackling snoring—the number one culprit in the region—can be difficult, especially if it’s your partner. It’s also a major sleep disruptor, with noise in general being a common cause of interrupted rest. This disruption may be one of the most significant side effects, as poor sleep is linked to increased heart rate, heightened stress, difficulty falling back asleep, and reduced focus the following day.

Half of Northern Irish respondents (50%) admit they wake up due to noise and also say they hate being interrupted by noise while reading or watching TV (35%), watching films in the cinema (32%), or even while watching sports (21%).

The sound of silence, the most enjoyable sound

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 2021 study with 59 participants found that working in silence resulted in the lowest cognitive load and stress, compared to working with speech or background noise.

Currys’ survey offers further proof that people are craving peace and quiet, with more than 6 in 10 Northern Irish respondents (61%) saying that silence is the most enjoyable sound to them.

Alongside silence, over half (54%) say they find the sound of a crackling fire soothing, followed by rainfall (46%) and crashing waves (39%).

Top 10 most enjoyable sounds according to Northern Ireland residents

Rank Sounds % of Irish that find it enjoyable 1 Silence 61% 2 Crackling fire 54% 3 Rainfall 46% 4 Crashing waves 39% 5 Birdsong 29% 6 The wind 29% 7 Green noise (a steady gentle hum or rumble, a natural sound like wind or ocean waves) 25% 8 Distant thunder 25% 9 Trickling water 21% 10 Children laughing 21%