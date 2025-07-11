Taoiseach Micheál Martin supports strengthening cross-border cancer care to ensure Inishowen access

Micheál Martin says cross-border co-operation and cancer services should be strengthened to ensure access for patients from Inishowen.

"There have been contributions from the Republic in investment in Altnagelvin. Looking at Donegal geographically, particularly Inishowen, the cross-border services and capacity need to be strengthened to facilitate access,” said the Taoiseach when pressed on cancer services by 100% Redress TD Charles Ward.

Deputy Ward complained of delays for patients from the county seeking treatment.

"The people of Donegal deserve the same healthcare options as everyone else. I am sure the Taoiseach agrees where you live should not determine where you get treatment. What will he do to end health discrimination being experienced by people in Donegal?” he asked.

The Taoiseach said the Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill recently met with clinicians at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Deputy Martin also said there had been significant investment in Letterkenny hospital over the years but acknowledged there can be challenges.

“Under earlier cancer strategies, Galway was the main centre for the north west, which is a significant distance. We need to look strategically at concentrating cancer services, which I believe in.

"That was the prevailing expert view for a long time. I am slightly concerned that there is an erosion of that principle and people are going back to a county hospital approach to cancer treatment, which, in my view, will not give optimal outcomes.

"That is something we need to examine. The proliferation of private centres militates against the overarching objective of the State, which should be optimal outcomes and top-class centres of excellence with multidisciplinary teams providing treatment and care,” he said.