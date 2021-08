COVID-19 rates in BT48 and BT47 postcode areas of Derry have fallen

More than 30m people to receive booster Covid jabs, starting next month

News you can trust since 1772

Creggan vaccine uptake improves as Trust focuses low uptake areas and younger people in Derry

Derry COVID-19 rate rises slightly to 520.9 cases per 100,000

Prof. Ian Young: Levelling off in COVID due either to good weather or immunity among younger people

‘Long COVID’ service available by autumn in Derry

Seamus Fox, The Mindset Junkie: Take control of your perceptions, decisions and actions

Mexico treatment ‘glimmer of hope’ for Derry father as community rally

Man, aged 60 to 79, dies with COVID-19

15 COVID-19 patients admitted to Altnagelvin over weekend; six aged 20 to 39

Two thirds of COVID-19 patients in ICU unvaccinated confirms Derry health director Paul Cavanagh

COVID-19 rates in BT48 and BT47 postcode areas of Derry have fallen