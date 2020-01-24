Teacher spots signs of diabetes

A six-year-old Derry boy was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes after his teacher noticed he was going to the toilet a lot.

Caolan O’Neill was diagnosed with the condition, which cannot be prevented and is the most common form of diabetes in children and young adults, last year.

Caolan O'Neill with his mum Amanda and St Paul's Primary School teacher MIss Fox

Caolan’s mum Amanda explains: “Caolan was quite the typical 5-year-old boy, he was very happy-go-lucky, enjoyed playing with his friends and dreaming of being a YouTuber and he had just started his first term in Primary 1 and was really loving it.”

Caolan attended St Paul’s Primary and Nursery School, Derry and his Primary 1 teacher was Miss Fox.

She noticed that he had been visiting the toilet more often than normal and became concerned.

“I noticed that Caolan was asking to go to the toilet a lot. I started to take note of it, because it wasn’t normal for Caolan. The first day he went to the bathroom five times, the next day he was up to nine and then, on the third day, he was back to normal again, but it wasn’t his normal, so I thought it was time to bring it up with Caolan’s mum and dad.”

Amanda continued: “When Miss Fox raised her concerns with me, I immediately got an appointment with the GP; we were seen within a matter of hours and the GP undertook a finger prick test, which showed that Caolan’s bloods were too high to be read. We then had to take Caolan to our local hospital where the diagnosis was confirmed.”

Between 100 and 130 children develop type 1 diabetes in the North each year.

Dr Bríd Farrell, Assistant Director of Service Development and Screening at the Public Health Agency (PHA), said: “Children can develop type 1 diabetes at any time. We therefore want to raise awareness of the four most common symptoms of type 1 diabetes to make sure all children who develop the condition are diagnosed early.

“We are urging parents to make themselves aware of the symptoms and if you do notice any of them, I would urge you to get your child’s blood sugar checked that day as time can be of the essence.”

Symptoms in children and young people can develop over a few days or weeks and parents and carers should look out for the ‘4Ts’: Toilet, Thirsty, Tired and Thinner.

Parents are advised to be aware if their child is going to the toilet a lot or starts wetting the bed unexpectedly, if their child is really thirsty or more tired than normal and if they are losing weight or looking thinner than normal.

The PHA said it is important Type 1 diabetes in children is diagnosed early as their condition can deteriorate rapidly.

This can have serious consequences, such as diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).

DKA occurs when the body starts to run out of insulin. This causes harmful substances called ketones to build up in the body, which needs urgent medical attention and hospital admission.

Dr Farrell continued: “If we diagnose type 1 early, we can start early treatment and avoid DKA, and we can also sometimes avoid hospital admission.

“Keeping an eye out for the 4Ts can result in earlier diagnosis of type 1 diabetes. If parents are concerned about a child they should have their blood glucose (sugar) checked either in the GP surgery or local pharmacy.”

Amanda said that Caolan still enjoys doing all the same things he did before his diagnosis.

“Caolan is now doing great. He still loves doing all the things he did before, still dreams of being a YouTuber and still loves playing with his friends and doing anything related to arts and crafts.”

She said the six-year-old is a ‘superhero’.

“He is a true inspiration; he doesn’t let his condition define him. We are very proud of him; he is a true wee superhero.

“We are very thankful that Miss Fox noticed the change in Caolan’s toilet behaviour and that she informed us. Because of her actions we got the diagnosis early, before DKA developed.

“I would urge all parents, carers, teachers and anyone who works with children and young people, to know the 4Ts and if symptoms are recognised, please inform the parents and they should make an appointment with their GP.”

There are other symptoms aside from the 4Ts that can indicate type 1 diabetes – for further information on the condition visit www.pha.site/type1 and www.pha.site/dka