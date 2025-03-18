Teresa Molloy says ‘encompass’ electronic care record will revolutionise care in seven weeks’ time
The Director of Planning, Performance, and Corporate Services at the Western Trust and Senior Responsible Officer for encompass, said: “Encompass will allow Western Trust staff to access patient records instantly at the touch of a button.
"This transition aims to improve efficiency, reduce paperwork, and enhance patient safety by ensuring that medical professionals have up-to-date information at all times.”
The new digital system, designed to enhance patient care and streamline medical records, is scheduled to go live on May 8, 2025.
The Western Trust has said that this ‘innovative system will create a single digital health and social care record for every citizen, replacing traditional paper records across all hospitals and care settings’.
Mrs. Molloy advised that patients are likely to notice some changes as encompass beds in and that there may be some initial service delays as staff get used to the new system.
"There are things that you, if you visit any of our care settings or hospitals, will notice. We will have more staff on site than usual because as we move into the new encompass system we will have staff on our sites doing training and after go-live we will have other people from Trusts who are experienced in encompass here working alongside us to help us in the implementation," the WHSCT planning chief declared.
What to Expect During the Transition
As the system is implemented, patients and visitors may notice some temporary changes, including:
Increased staff presence: Additional personnel will be on-site for training and support.
More electronic devices: Staff will use laptops, handheld devices, and mobile workstations instead of paper records.
Potential service delays: While all services will continue as normal, patients may experience longer waiting times as staff adapt to the new system.
The Western Trust acknowledges that this transition may cause some short-term disruptions but asks for patience and understanding as healthcare teams work towards a more efficient, modern, and connected health service.
