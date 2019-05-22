‘The Chain’ play focuses on our positive mental health

‘The Chain’ is a new and exciting production, under scored by live music, which will run at the Waterside Theatre, Derry on Friday, May 31!

This short play focuses on positive mental health and has been inspired by the YouthAction NI Rainbow Factory and the real life experiences of the young cast and band.

In life many of us are often bound by chains that connect us in differing ways whether is being in relationships, school and family.

But how do we break the chains that bring us down and create new ones that uplift us to be the best we can be?

Well that is one of the many questions covered in the amazing play.

Tickets are totally free and there will be pizza before the performance.

Plus the play is followed by a fun and interactive workshop where issues in the play will be discussed in an informal manner.

However booking is essential by calling 028 7131 8854

Free pizza will be served from 7.30pm - 8pm. The play and workshops will take place from 8pm - 9pm. Everyone welcome.

For more information go to http://www.watersidetheatre.com