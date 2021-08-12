‘There can be zero tolerance for abuse of medical staff’ - Derry Councillor

The local health spokesperson was speaking after a report was published by the British Medical Association based on a survey of medical staff.

More than 2,400 doctors in England, Wales and Northern Ireland were surveyed and a third of doctors have faced recent abuse from patients, or those close to them.

For GPs, the number was higher, with half reporting verbal abuse in the past month.

Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy.

Colr. Duffy said: “There can be zero tolerance of attacks or abuse directed against health and social care workers.

“Health service workers have gone above and beyond during the pandemic to save lives and keep people safe, often working in very challenging circumstances.