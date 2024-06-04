Tom Frawley joins colleagues in expressing ‘deep concern’ over impact of budget on frontline health services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dr. Tom Frawley, the Chair of the Western Trust, has joined colleagues in expressing ‘deep concern’ at the financial outlook for frontline services in the health services across the North.

Dr. Frawley jointly issued the statement with South Eastern Trust chair Jonathan Patton, Northern Trust chair Anne O'Reilly, Belfast Trust chair Ciaran Mulgrew, Southern Trust chair Eileen Mullan and Ambulance Service chair Michele Larmour this week.

"We have no wish to be involved in political controversy and are very mindful of the growing budgetary pressures on all parts of the public sector.

"Our focus has to be on everyone in Northern Ireland who needs the health and social care services that our organisations provide.

Dr. Tom Frawley

"It is our duty to warn of the very real potential for avoidable and serious harm being caused to people in our community who require our help, as a result of inadequate budgetary provision.

"HSC Trusts have, of course, an onerous responsibility to make efficient use of all public resources. Intensive efforts are ongoing to deliver a significant level of savings this year, as detailed in the financial assessment published on 28/05/2024 by the Department of Health.

"As this document makes clear, even with these savings, a projected very significant shortfall remains that could only be filled by measures with high and catastrophic impacts,” they stated.

The Trust chairs warned that such cuts would inevitably lead to bed closures as well as reductions in outpatient care, operating lists, domiciliary care and nursing care packages.

"This would impact damagingly on the whole community in NI, particularly the most vulnerable.

"We are keenly aware of the need to reform services and invest in new technology. We know too that health drives our economy and contributes on numerous levels to well-being in society.

"The reality is that without significant additional funding this year and longer-term financial security, the Health Service will be further destabilised and the public will bear the brunt.

"We have a collective responsibility as leaders to highlight these concerns, on behalf of our dedicated workforce and all those who rely on the vital services our organisations provide.

"We will continue to work constructively with staff, elected representatives and other stakeholders to pursue the best outcomes for patients and service users.

"Health and social care services have endured a prolonged period of instability and pressure. The escalating budgetary situation represents another destabilising factor."

UNISON, the largest union representing workers across health and social care, noted the statement with serious concern.

UNISON Regional Secretary Patricia McKeown said: ‘‘This is an extremely worrying intervention by the Chairs that should provide a stark warning as to the damage that inadequate funding for essential services can do.

“Cuts of the kind being referred to by the Chairs are unacceptable. Bed closures, reductions in outpatient care, operating lists, domiciliary care and nursing home care packages will only serve to increase the pressures on our members and will fail to meet the needs of the public.

“UNISON will oppose any cuts which adversely impact on the rights of patients and service users and which have a negative effect on our members and the wider workforce.