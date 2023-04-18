Tom Frawley to take over as new Chair of Western Trust; Ciaran Mulgrew is Chair of Belfast Trust

Dr. Frawley will be appointed with effect from May 1, 2023 to a date not later than April 30, 2027.

He takes over the role from Sam Pollock, who is retiring.

The Limerick-native, who lives in Derry, has held many roles as a public servant over a long career.

Dr. Tom Frawley

In 1980 he was appointed NHS District Administrator for Derry, Limavady and Strabane District. In 1982 he was appointed Chief Administrator of the Western Board.

In 1985 with the introduction of General Management he was appointed Chief Executive of the Western Board continuing in that post until September 2000 when he was appointed Northern Ireland Ombudsman and Commissioner for Complaints retiring from that post in April 2016.

During the period that he was Ombudsman he was elected Vice President of the World Board of the International Ombudsman Institute.

Over his career Dr. Frawley has chaired a number of major reviews including chairing the panel of experts who advised on the review of Public Administration (2002), the review of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (1998-2000) and reviews of both the Northern Ireland Training Council and the Central Services Agency.

Ciaran Mulgrew.

Between 2012-2020 he chaired the Audit & Risk Committee of the Scottish Ombudsman's Office and was a member of the Welsh & Irish Ombudsman's Audit Committees.

He holds a CBE, Honorary PhD Ulster University, Fellowships from Eisenhower (USA) & Kings Fund (London). He is also a member of the Professional Standards Authority and was appointed to this position by the Department of Health in January 2017.

The time commitment and remuneration for the Western Trust Chair is three days per week; current remuneration - £32,579 per annum.

Elsewhere, Ciaran Mulgrew, who has for the past 25 years been the Managing Director and owner operator of Niche Drinks Co. Ltd., the successful alcoholic drinks manufacturer in Derry’s Waterside, has been appointed as Chair of Belfast Trust.

The appointment commenced on April 6, 2023 and will end on a date not later than April 5, 2027.

Mr. Mulgrew led a management buyout of St. Brendan’s Irish Cream Liqueur Co. Ltd from Kerry Group plc in 2006 to create Niche Drinks and in 2021 completed the sale of the business to MGP Luxco, a US-based plc.

Mr. Mulgrew was educated at Queen’s University Belfast and has a Master’s degree from Napier University Edinburgh.

Whilst based in the North-West, he previously served as a non-executive director of Londonderry Port and Harbour Commission, Altnagelvin Hospital Trust and the Western Health and Social Care Trust.

Mr. Mulgrew holds one other public appointment with the Department for Economy as a Non-Executive Director to the Board of Invest Northern Ireland. This position requires a time commitment of thre days per month and attracts remuneration of £12,768 per annum.

The time commitment and remuneration for the Belfast Trust Chair is three days per week; current remuneration - £38,397 per annum.

Permanent Secretary Peter May said: "I would like to congratulate the newly appointed Chairs and to thank them for taking on these very important roles.

"Their skills, experience and dedication to public service will prove invaluable in the years ahead. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the outgoing Chairs for their valuable contribution.”

