News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

‘Too many’ in Altnagelvin beds who ‘no longer need to be there’ as ‘seriously ill patients wait’

Too many people are in Altnagelvin who ‘no longer need to be there’, according to clinicians at the Western Trust who have appealed for patients and their families to work with them to vacate beds for ‘seriously ill patients’.

By Kevin Mullan
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 9:53am

Staff at the local hospital have issued an urgent appeal for the public’s co-operation as health workers attempt to ease pressure on front line services.

“Our hospitals continue to be under severe pressure, and we need to make sure there are beds available for those who need care the most. If we can’t get people who no longer need to be in hospital out of hospital, then we can’t get seriously ill patients in.

Hide Ad

“At present there are too many people in our hospitals who no longer need to be there. Unnecessary or prolonged hospital stays can have significant impact on your long-term recovery,” the Western Trust stated.

Altnagelvin Hospital
Most Popular
Read More
Flu activity falls below baseline epidemic level

Clinicians have urged patients who have been advised by medics that they are fit to leave the local hospital to work with them in order to free up beds for very sick patients.

Hide Ad

“If you, or your loved one, are in hospital and are told by a doctor that you are medically optimised to be discharged, then we need you to work with us to get you home, or into an appropriate community care setting.

“Our staff have come together to ask for support and co-operation in helping ease the pressure on our front line services by facilitating timely discharges,” the health authority concluded.

Hide Ad

‘Plague, galar-breac, the flux and fever raged and many people died’ - the ‘Journal’ examines millennia of pandemics in Derry

AltnagelvinWestern TrustDerry