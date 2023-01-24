‘Too many’ in Altnagelvin beds who ‘no longer need to be there’ as ‘seriously ill patients wait’

Staff at the local hospital have issued an urgent appeal for the public’s co-operation as health workers attempt to ease pressure on front line services.

“Our hospitals continue to be under severe pressure, and we need to make sure there are beds available for those who need care the most. If we can’t get people who no longer need to be in hospital out of hospital, then we can’t get seriously ill patients in.

“At present there are too many people in our hospitals who no longer need to be there. Unnecessary or prolonged hospital stays can have significant impact on your long-term recovery,” the Western Trust stated.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Clinicians have urged patients who have been advised by medics that they are fit to leave the local hospital to work with them in order to free up beds for very sick patients.

“If you, or your loved one, are in hospital and are told by a doctor that you are medically optimised to be discharged, then we need you to work with us to get you home, or into an appropriate community care setting.

“Our staff have come together to ask for support and co-operation in helping ease the pressure on our front line services by facilitating timely discharges,” the health authority concluded.