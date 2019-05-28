Training for Foyle Hospice cleaning staff

The Western Health and Social Care Trust recently delivered training to support staff of the Foyle Hospice.

The move has provided the Hospice with accredited training for their cleaning staff for the first time.

The British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc) accredited cleaning training programme was delivered by Facilities Management Training and Quality Team and Support Services Supervisors to the housekeeping staff of the Foyle Hospice. BICSc training enables cleaners in all types of work to demonstrate and gain recognition for the skills involved in professional cleaning, while also helping to reduce healthcare associated infections.

Trust Director of Performance & Services Improvement Teresa Molloy said: “We welcome opportunities such as this to deliver value through close working with healthcare partners in the community.The training of support staff in these care settings is of great importance.”

Foyle Hospice CEO, Donal Henderson said: “I am very proud of our staff who have successfully undertaken this important training, which highlights the importance of this role within our organisation. I also want to thank the Western Trust for facilitating the training and providing the opportunity to strengthen our partnership within the community.”