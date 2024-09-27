Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Western Health and Social Care Trust and The Derry GP Federation are hosting an event at Foyle Arena in October focused on helping people achieve a better night's sleep.

The ‘Better Sleep and You’ event is intended for anyone with impaired sleep through insomnia, chronic conditions or shift work.

It is also designed to help with children's sleep.

It takes place on Thursday, October 10 at Foyle Arena from 1.30pm to 5pm, to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

Foyle Arena.

Organisers said that the date draws attention to the strong links between better sleep and improved health and wellbeing.

“We know that our population are significantly affected by insomnia. Approximately 25% of men and 40-50% of women experience insomnia at some point in their lives.

"Children are also affected with 38% having had a problem with sleep in 3 of the last 7 nights.

"At Better Sleep & You, you'll learn tips and tricks from specialists to develop an evidence based approach to improving sleep quality. You can connect with local services that can assist with your sleep and get advice on a range of issues related to poor sleep.

"There will also be breakout rooms providing advice on sleep affected by shift work, chronic conditions, children’s sleep and exercise to promote better sleep.”

The event will be finished off with a key note address from Dr David Lee of Sleep Unlimited titled ‘A time and need for REST™’.

There is no registration for the event and it is an open door for all. The Trust advised to just arrive on time to make use of the full range of resources and events.