Trust urges women to avail of life-saving cervical screening after MLA raises concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The SDLP MLA raised the case in the Stormont Assembly this week.

"I rise to speak on behalf of many women in the Western Trust area and across NI who are deeply concerned about the reports of smear tests that have been misread and which have led to devastating consequences for women,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs. McLaughlin spoke of being contacted by a local woman who underwent three smear tests prior to being diagnosed.

The Western Trust has urged women to continue to come forward for life-saving cervical screening after Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin raised concerns at Stormont.

“In 2021, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and had to undergo a hysterectomy.

"Since 2017, we know that at least 12 serious adverse incidents (SAIs) have been registered in our trust area,” said the SDLP MLA.

Ms. McLaughlin said it was not her intention to ‘stir up fear today’ and that she wanted ‘to be really clear that it is in women's interests to come forward and that these tests are absolutely vital to detect the early signs of cervical cancer and then to prevent the disease’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Western Trust said: “It is essential that women come forward for their cervical smear test when invited to do so. This will continue to save lives.

“In 2022/23 the Western Trust reported almost 20,500 samples as part of the NI Cervical Screening Programme which is run by the Public Health Agency.

"As a Trust we have full confidence in our screening programme. The public should be reassured that Trust meets all its quality standards and procedures in the reading of smears tests.

“The Trust undergoes robust routine and unannounced inspections by UKAS (The National Accreditation Body) with the most recent inspection in February 2024 of this year with accreditation maintained.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local health authority pointed out that its staff are trained to the highest standards, and regulated by the PHA.

The spokesperson continued: “The WHSCT record any cervical screening process issues in line with the NI framework for the Audit of Invasive Cervical Cancers and Disclosure of Findings (PHA 2019).

"As detailed in the framework such issues include, ‘False negative cases or minor process or management shortcomings, but considered to be within the limitations of the screening programme or those that constitute a patient safety incident’.

"Any identified patient safety incident is taken through the appropriate SAI process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Between 2017– 2023 there have been 12 SAIs registered to date in relation to cervical screening. These SAIs were for individual patients and the SAI process is followed in line with the Framework and patients are offered the opportunity to be involved in the process and informed of the review outcome.

“Although the Western Trust has had a higher number of cervical screening SAIs than other Trusts, our recent unannounced inspection by UKAS stated the review of serious incidents reported showed due diligence by the laboratory in both the reading of smears and recording keeping.

"The report stated: ‘The laboratory are reporting SAI’s at a higher threshold than the approved guidance, stating that ‘this should be commended’.