Trust working to minimise disruption during industrial action

The Western Trust has said they are working to minimise disruption to services during industrial action this week.

Unison Trades Union members are taking strike action on Monday, December 2 and Wednesday, December 4.

On Monday, the planned strike action may affect normal business provided by the Pharmacy Departments at Altnagelvin Hospital and Gransha between 8.30am to 12.30pm.

Pharmacy staff potentially participating in the action include pharmacy support workers, pharmacy technicians, pharmacy store supervisors, pharmacy porters and clerical officers within the Pharmacy Department.

There will be further strike action by Unison Trades Union members on December 4 which will affect support services delivered at Altnagelvin Hospital and Gransha.

Those potentially involved in the action include laundry workers, porters, security staff, domestics, catering staff, mortuary assistants, housekeeping, car park staff and smoking cessation staff.

UNISON members will be participating in ‘action short of strike’ from Monday, December 2 until Monday, December 9 2019.

In addition, RCN Trades Union members will also participate in ‘action short of strike’ on Tuesday, December 3 for a 24 hour period.

Chief Executive of the Western Health and Social Care Trust, Dr Anne Kilgallen said: “The treatment and care of our patients and service users will remain our top priority.

“We wish to reassure patients, their families and the public that we are doing everything we can to minimise disruption to services. We are implementing our business continuity arrangements and working closely with Trade Union representatives.

“This will help us facilitate the normal running of our hospitals and community services as much as possible. However, it is inevitable that some services will be impacted during this time and we apologise in advance to anyone affected.”

Patients directly affected will be contacted by the hospital and updates will be posted on the Western Trust website and on their social media channels.