Ulster University awarded almost £500,000 to establish cutting edge lab at Derry's School of Medicine

Ulster University’s Personalised Medicine Centre has secured a landmark £490,000 grant to establish a state-of-the-art multi-omics laboratory at its base within the C-TRIC on the Altnagelvin Hospital site.

This is the first time the University has received funding from the Wolfson Foundation since 1980, in a move the university described as a “significant endorsement” of the Derry-based Clinical Translational Research & Innovation Centre’s leadership in personalised and precision medicine.

Part of the School of Medicine, the Personalised Medicine Centre aims to develop clinical tools and therapies tailored to a person’s unique genetic and molecular profile.

The new lab will significantly enhance the centre’s capacity for high-throughput genetic, proteomic and data-driven research – essential tools for understanding complex diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s.

This deeper understanding makes it possible to spot diseases earlier and diagnose them more precisely, leading to better treatment options and improved patient care.

The funding will support collaboration with the life sciences industry in the north of Ireland and beyond and will also expand training opportunities for undergraduate and postgraduate students, positioning Derry as a hub for expertise and personalised medicine innovation.

Dr Catriona Kelly, Senior Lecturer at Ulster University’s School of Medicine, said: “This investment represents a huge advancement for clinical research in the North West. The multi-omics lab will allow us to deepen our understanding of disease mechanisms and accelerate the development of targeted therapies. We’re proud to be advancing research that will directly benefit patients while also training the next generation of scientists.”

Established in 2013, the Personalised Medicine Centre is a research-intensive institute which exploits cutting edge data analytic approaches to make novel discoveries across a range of chronic conditions including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, childhood cancers and musculoskeletal diseases. With the largest single concentration of researchers focused solely on personalised medicine in Ireland, the Centre is a driving force in health innovation. Jessica Warner, Head of Funding at the Wolfson Foundation, commented: “We are delighted to support Ulster University and the Personalised Medicine Centre in their mission to develop new diagnostic tools and therapies. The centre is already building up vital population level data for the region, and this funding will enable Ulster’s clinical researchers to accelerate vital discovery science in a range of diseases and conditions.”

The Personalised Medicine Centre is positioned at the intersection of academia, healthcare, and community advancement, working hand-in-hand with C-TRIC, Ulster University, the Western Health and Social Care Trust, and Derry City and Strabane District Council to “revolutionise diagnostics and therapeutic care in Northern Ireland and beyond”.

Professor Liam Maguire, Pro Vice Chancellor of Research at Ulster University, said: “This new multi-omics lab strengthens Ulster University’s role in advancing personalised healthcare and tackling complex diseases through world-class research. We are grateful to the Wolfson Foundation for their vital support in making this possible.”

Ulster University was ranked in the top 10% of UK universities for research impact in the 2021 Research Excellence Framework.

The Wolfson Foundation is an independent charity with a focus on research and education. Its aim is to support civil society by investing in excellent projects in science, health, heritage, humanities and the arts.