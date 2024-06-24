'Underfunded, understaffed, overloaded' : Derry GP and outgoing BMA NI chair warns of NHS 'perfect storm'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Derry GP has issued a red alert over the devastating impact a ‘perfect storm’ raging across the NHS is having patients and health care staff alike in his parting speech as chairman of the British Medical Association NI.

In delivering his final speech as BMA Chair, Dr Black issued a bleak assessment of the current situation and warned that increased funding and more staff in the health service were needed as a matter of urgency.

Speaking on Monday at the BMA’s Annual Representative Meeting in Belfast, he said: “The NHS is more than just a health service for our community – it is part of the glue that holds society together, part of the moral fabric where we fulfil our responsibilities to the sick, the disadvantaged, the vulnerable and the elderly in our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This cannot be done with an underfunded, understaffed, overloaded health service.

Derry GP and outgoing chair of the BMA Northern Ireland of Dr Tom Black.

“Health has to be the number one priority for government spending in all four nations. The medical profession and this body the BMA have a responsibility to stand up for the service and its patients.”

In his speech, Dr Black outlined the huge waiting time for patients in Northern Ireland, citing times among a list of 13 weeks for red flag dermatology, seven years for a hernia repair, three years for a first paediatric surgery appointment and 12 weeks for a red flag breast referral.

Dr Black continued: “Healthcare workers are suffering increasing stress and burnout. The moral injury doctors face because of these waiting times is high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our recruitment and retention of doctors has been frustrated by the much better terms and conditions available elsewhere – particularly through Sláintecare in the Republic of Ireland, but also in the rest of UK and indeed the rest of the world.

March 2020: Health Minister Robin Swann is shown around the Covid-19 Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry by Dr Tom Black. Photo by Simon Graham Photography

“This perfect storm of lack of funding, understaffing and huge waiting lists will only be solved by radical thinking and actions – increasing funding and training places; recruitment on better terms and conditions; the unfortunate but seemingly inevitable use of the private sector for waiting list backlogs and better cross border working.

“This job; working as a doctor in the NHS is too difficult and too important to be badly paid.”

Dr Black will now step down as BMA Northern Ireland council chair following six years in the role. Speaking about his time as chair he said: “When I took on the role, I had hoped it would be a time when we would see our health service transform into the one we all so badly want it to be, where people are seen quickly and treated fast. Instead we were plunged into a global pandemic and subsequent political chaos, meaning any change that has happened was either unplanned or piecemeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pandemic was a dark time for healthcare, but I am proud of the way doctors in primary and secondary care rose to the challenge and worked together to protect patients across Northern Ireland.

"We showed that when it comes to it, we can deliver the right healthcare in the right place at the right time, and when doctors are at the centre of decision making, it works.