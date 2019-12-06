Undertone Billy supports charity leading the fight against heart disease

An Undertone and a local cardiologist have been named as ‘heart heroes’ by NI Chest Heart and Stroke to lead the fight against heart disease this Christmas.

Billy Doherty, famed drummer with The Undertones, who suffered a heart attack in 2017, and Dr Aaron Peace, the cardiologist who Billy credits with saving his life, join an impressive team of heart heroes from across the north.

The group, which includes community fundraisers, corporate partners, cardiac consultants and others who are either living with or have lost a loved one to heart disease, is encouraging the public to join them in their hero quest to raise vital funds for two heart projects in Northern Ireland.

One is to support local research which could detect early signs of heart disease and the other to introduce a brand new, dedicated heart care service for Northern Ireland.

Heart Strong is NI Chest Heart and Stroke’s new heart health and recovery service which will be piloted in early 2020.

The service will be wholly dedicated to people living with heart disease in the north, and will bridge the gap between rehabilitation after treatment and getting back to normal life.

Patrick Anderson, Head of Heart Strong at NI Chest Heart and Stroke says; “Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in Northern Ireland, and 74,000 people are living with it. Most of those who are living with this disease have been diagnosed and signposted to us through their regional Health Trusts.

“However, once they have completed their cardiac rehab provided by the Trust, many people may feel anxious and worried about leaving behind that supportive environment. Therefore, we have identified the need to create a service which supports them in the longer term to continue to rebuild their life and confidence and start thriving again.”

Billy Doherty says NICHS is a charity worthy of support.

“It is an honour to lend my support to them this Christmas and I hope others join the fight against heart disease in Northern Ireland.

“Around Christmas 2017 I hadn’t been well for a few weeks but didn’t think much of it until I experienced pain in my throat and arm. My sister is a retired nurse, so I called her, and she told me to go to hospital.

“I put it off and waited until the next day to go to GP, who sent me straight to Altnagelvin Hospital. I drove over myself and couldn’t believe that tests showed I was about to have a massive heart attack. I was taken immediately to theatre and had two stents put in.”

Dr Aaron Peace, also from Derry, is another of NICHS’s Local Heart Heroes. He is the cardiologist who operated on Billy and saved his life.

Billy said: “I’m honoured to be part of this campaign, but in this case, Dr Peace is the real hero, not me.”

A week after having his stents inserted, Billy suffered a stroke but has made an excellent recovery.

“Both my parents had cardiovascular disease and suffered heart attacks and strokes, but I’d have rated myself a strong eight out of ten in terms of fitness and thought there was no chance this could happen to me,” he added.

“We need to help spread the word of the great work NICHS is doing in Northern Ireland. I hope the public will really get behind us this Christmas, and beyond, raising funds to help them continue the fight against heart disease.”

Declan Cunnane, CEO of NI Chest Heart and Stroke added; “We are so proud of the Local Heart Heroes, some of whom not only use our services but wholly support the work we do to fight heart disease. This campaign is so important because it shows the reality that heart conditions can affect almost anyone in our society and reinforces the need for better research and improved services which public donations can fund.”

The public can support the Local Heart Heroes Christmas campaign by visiting www.nichs.org.uk/localhearts and donating online or texting LOCALHEARTS to 70085 to donate £5.

Fundraising Guides can also be downloaded from the site to help people create their own festive fundraiser.