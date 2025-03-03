A united Ireland is a unique opportunity to create an all-island public Health Service that finally ends the crisis in our hospitals, Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has said.

Commenting as Derry Sinn Féin launched a new leaflet on the benefits of Irish Unity, Colr. Duffy said that a referendum on Irish Unity “is coming” and that this represents “a unique opportunity to finally end the crisis in our hospitals”.

“Our health service is at crisis point and our health and social care workers have been badly let down and neglected as a result of years of cuts and austerity imposed by the British Government. However, we have a chance to change all that and to build a better future and the kind of health service that our people, and our health and social care workers, deserve.”

The NI Executive is currently grappling with the ongoing crisis in the NHS, with thousands of patients waiting years for treatment and staff in many services reportedly overwhelmed. Aspects of the health service in the Republic are also under severe pressure.

“Through a United Ireland, we can create an all-island health service that is free at the point of delivery and which provides first class care when it’s needed and which properly values, respects and rewards the workforce,” Colr. Duffy said, adding:

“That is a huge incentive and stands in stark contrast to the constant cycle of crisis and cuts to all our public services offered by the British Government.

“At some point we will be asked to choose between those two realities so I would urge everyone to get involved in the discussion now.”