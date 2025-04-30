Unpaid carers in Derry and NW invited to picnic hosted by Western Trust Carers Walking Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Western Trust Carers Support Team is encouraging new members to join the local Carers Walking Group, which is hosting a Walk and Picnic event in May.

The events have been organised to mark Walking for Health Month, with unpaid carers to the Care Support Team Walk and Picnic on Thursday May 15 at 11am, meeting at St Columb’s Park, 4 Limavady Road, BT47 6LL.

The Trust said this will be an opportunity for unpaid carers to “join in a short leisurely walk and enjoy a delicious picnic in a fun and relaxed setting”.

Commenting on the benefits of joining a walking group Geraldine McLaughlin, Western Trust Carers Co-ordinator and Walking Group Leader said: "We would encourage members of the public who are informal (unpaid) carers to participate in their local walking groups. The aim of the walking group is primarily to improve carers health and well-being and give them some time out of their caring roles. It provides an opportunity for carers to meet, keep fit and make new friends and also enables us to listen to carers experiences in a relaxed and informal setting.

St Columb's Park (File picture)

The Carers Walking Groups are supported by Geraldine McLaughlin and Gabrielle McAloon from the Western Trust’s Carers Support Team. Carers meet up each week for a chat and walk and finish off with a cuppa in the local coffee shop!

The Derry walking group meet every Thursday morning at 11am and the meeting point is agreed by members in advance.

Anyone seeking more information on joining the walking group is asked to contact Geraldine McLaughlin on 71355023, 078 1015 6551 or Gabrielle McAloon on 66344163.