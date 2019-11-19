Volunteers wanted for Waterside tree planting scheme at Top of the Hill

Derry City and Strabane District Council are inviting volunteers to help with a Community Tree Planting Day being held at the Top of the Hill Park on Corrody Road on Saturday November 23rd from 10am to 1pm.

The event is being held to mark the start of National Tree Week and will see 1,000 sapling trees being planted as part of the Life Project - a joint initiative between Council, the Public Health Agency and the North West Regional College where a new tree is planted to mark the registration of significant life events in the Council area.

The scheme was launched last year and sees every birth, death, civil partnership and marriage registered in Council’s District Registration Offices in Derry and Strabane marked by the planting of an Oak, Birch or Rowan sapling as part of a wider regional strategy to improve air quality and the public’s mental health.

Speaking ahead of the planting day, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, encouraged local people of all ages to get involved in the event by registering their attendance online.

“The Life Tree project has been a huge success since its launch last year and is a poignant means of marking and remembering the registrations of birth, deaths, civil partnerships and marriages in our City and District.

“The tree planting event is a great way to get out into the outdoors and contribute to a project that can help improve our air quality and improve the local landscape so I would encourage people to register now and get involved.

If you would like to volunteer for the tree planting day please register at derrystrabane.com/plantingday. Please register early as places are limited.