‘We’re committed to recognising, reporting risks’

The Western Trust has said it is fully committed to working with the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority to address concerns over the management of serious adverse incidents at two wards in Gransha.

The health authority issued the commitment after the health care inspectorate found shortcomings in how SAIs and near misses had been managed at the Carrick and Evish Wards in the acute mental health inpatient unit at Grangewood.

A spokesperson said: “The Western Trust has received a RQIA Improvement notice in relation to incident reporting arrangements and learning from incidents within the Mental Health and Disability Services.

“The Trust is working with RQIA to address the recommendations.

“The Trust is fully committed to continuously improving how we recognise and report risks within our services, capture trends and patterns and use this information to improve the services we provide. Looking at how we record, report, review and evaluate incidents and their trends is fundamental to providing high quality care going forward.

“As a Trust we are committed to listening and learning so we can improve our practices, procedures and systems for those people we care for. We will use the findings of the independent inspections and take the learning on board to develop an improvement plan to address the issues of incident reporting for Adult Mental Health and Disability Services in the Trust area.”