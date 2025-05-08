Western Trust and Millennium Forum to host health and wellbeing event in Derry
Shona McEleney, GP Social Work Assistant Team said: “The aim of this event is to provide people with information, advice and support tailored to their needs with onward referrals to services if required.
"It is also a great opportunity for members of the public to access different organisations all under the one roof. 40 plus stalls from statutory, community and voluntary agencies have been invited to attend on the day. University of Ulster Nursing Students will also be there to provide free health checks.
“This event is open to all ages, pop in and see what supports are available on the day.”
Shona McEleney thanked all those who has contributed to the planning and delivery of the Health and Wellbeing event, adding: “We look forward to welcoming everyone to this event.”
