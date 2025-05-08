Western Trust and Millennium Forum to host health and wellbeing event in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Western Trust GP Social Work Assistant Team in partnership with the Millennium Forum will be hosting a Health and Wellbeing event on Monday, May 19 from 11am to 2pm at the Forum.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shona McEleney, GP Social Work Assistant Team said: “The aim of this event is to provide people with information, advice and support tailored to their needs with onward referrals to services if required.

"It is also a great opportunity for members of the public to access different organisations all under the one roof. 40 plus stalls from statutory, community and voluntary agencies have been invited to attend on the day. University of Ulster Nursing Students will also be there to provide free health checks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This event is open to all ages, pop in and see what supports are available on the day.”

Shona McEleney thanked all those who has contributed to the planning and delivery of the Health and Wellbeing event, adding: “We look forward to welcoming everyone to this event.”