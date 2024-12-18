Western Trust hosts Carers Carol Services to say 'a huge thank you to our unpaid carers'

The Western Health and Social Care Trust’s Carers Support Team has hosted three Carers Carol Services across the region this month to say a huge thank you to our unpaid carers for their unwavering care and support to their loved ones throughout the year.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 200 unpaid carers were able to take a few hours out of their caring roles to connect with other carers and take part in the annual Carers Carol Services, which was kindly supported by the local clergy and school choirs from across the Western Trust region.

Speaking after the concerts, Geraldine McLaughlin, Western Trust Carers Coordinator said: “For many informal carers who not get the chance to attend their local place of worship on a regular basis due to the demands of their caring role this is a wonderful opportunity for them to connect with others and enjoy the carols in a fun and relaxed setting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The events concluded with Christmas lunch at the venues, which included White Horse Hotel, Derry, Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh and Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen.

Rev Livingston, Rev Blair and Fr Canny with Carers and Geraldine McLaughlin.

Geraldine added: “I would like to take this opportunity to wish all our carers a very Happy Christmas and Peaceful New Year.”

The Trust has also issued a call out to anyone who would like to be registered for future events to contact the team.

Geraldine said: “If you are an informal (unpaid) carer and wish to register for events held throughout the year please you contact the Carers Support Team on (028) 6634 4217 or (028) 7135 5023 for more information.”