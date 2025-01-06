Western Trust issues urgent appeal for staff to cover shifts at Altnagelvin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Western Trust has issued an urgent appeal for staff to cover shifts at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

The health authority issued the alert on Monday afternoon.

“We are appealing for any available staff to urgently cover shifts at Altnagelvin Hospital tonight.

“If you can support, please contact via Switchboard using the following details: Before 8pm via Medical Patient flow Managerl; After 8pm via Hospital Services Manager,” the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) stated shortly after 5pm on Monday afternoon.