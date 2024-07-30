Western Trust Q&A with Dietetics Team Lead Warren Edwards: 'I always knew that I wanted to help people'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the third of a new series of articles focusing on the people delivering health and social care at the Western Trust & Social Care Trust here in the north west we feature Warren Edwards, Community Dietetics Team Lead.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background?

My name is Warren Edwards. I’m originally from Donegal, but now live in Limavady with my wife, Sarah and dog, Molly. I work in the Western Health and Social Care Trust as the Community Team Lead Dietitian.

What drew you to a career in the healthcare sector?

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Western Trust Community Dietetics Team Lead Warren Edwards.

I always knew that I wanted to help people. Working within the Healthcare sector gives me an opportunity to have a positive influence in the lives of people in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When did you join the Trust and what did you do before that?

I joined the Trust in November 2014. I am coming up to my 10 year anniversary this year! Before that, I studied Dietetics as an undergraduate degree in Ulster University and worked on my family farm in Burt at weekends and over the summer holidays.

Can you tell us a little bit about what you do in your day-to-day job?

Altnagelvin Hospital.

For me, every day is different. Some days I have clinics where I support patients to manage clinical conditions such as Coeliac Disease, Crohn’s Disease, IBS, Liver Disease, Obesity and Dysphagia through dietary changes. I might be out in the community seeing patients in their own homes during the week and I’m always on hand to help staff within the Dietetics Team.

How would you describe working in the north west?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working in the North West is great. I spoke with a colleague who has worked in a number of healthcare settings throughout the North of Ireland and she told me that what we do best is our culture. Everyone is approachable here and happy to help each other.

What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

Working in Healthcare, there are never enough hours in the day to do everything I would like. I always want to help more people.

What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?

The most rewarding aspect of my job is seeing people get better.

Can you recall your happiest moment or moments to date in your job?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early in my career, I received an appreciation award from Let’s Talk Crohn’s and Colitis, which has really been a highlight of my career to date.

What would you say are the benefits of being based in the North West?

I think we are very lucky as we have the benefits that come with a diverse and vibrant city, but also that we are never too far away from the countryside, beaches and forests.

What would you say to someone who was considering following in your footsteps and either working or relocating to the North West?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I always tell people that the best part of my job, is that I never have “Sunday Night Blues”. Working in the North West is never a chore, always a blessing.

Can you tell us one thing about yourself that people might not know? (e.g. outside interest, hobby, family, sport, likes, dislikes)

I really enjoy cycling. In 2022, I cycled 355miles from Malin Head to Mizen Head, it took 22hours on the bicycle and 26hours altogether with stops to eat and drink. We raised £35,000 for local charities. This year, I cycled 215miles from Belfast to Enniscrone for Macmillan Cancer Support.

If you had one wish in life, what would it be?

To remain happy and healthy for as long as possible.

Can you remember your first patient? First day?

I first came to the Western Trust as a student. I was greeted with a warm smile by my supervisor Hilary Friel. Hilary remains a great friend of mine to this day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Western Trust describes the region as ‘a vibrant and exciting place to pursue a career’.

“Our ambition is to: Achieve and maintain a workforce, who are healthy in relation to their physical, mental, emotional and social wellbeing; Provide a workplace that is safe, supportive and health promoting; Support staff to develop their skills and expertise and find suitable career paths at all levels; Employment Opportunities.”