In the second of a new series of articles focusing on the people delivering health and social care at the Western Trust & Social Care Trust we feature Lauryn McLaughlin, Staff Midwife at the Maternity Ward in Altnagelvin Hospital.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background?

My name is Lauryn McLaughlin, I am 23 years old and I qualified as a midwife in 2022. I am from Derry but did my training in England and moved back to Derry after I graduated.

What drew you to a career in the healthcare sector?

Lauryn McLaughlin, Staff Midwife at Altnagelvin Hospital.

I originally was interested in law and was looking into becoming a lawyer during my A-Levels, but then my mum became pregnant with my little sister and I got to see the full midwifery process from the perspective of the pregnant woman. I attended all the scans and appointments with her and became inspired. That’s when I changed my career path and started applying to midwifery courses.

When did you join the Trust and what did you do before that?

I joined the Trust in October 2022 after I graduated from University of Hull. I did all my training in England but I always knew I wanted to move back home to work in my home town.

Can you tell us a little bit about what you do in your day-to-day job?

Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

No two days on the job are ever the same. Your responsibilities range from each clinical area that you work in but generally speaking the job is to fulfil many roles in the one day. In an average day I work to build relationships with the women in my care, ensuring that they feel safe and comfortable with me and working to make their birth experience as positive and safe as possible for them and baby.

How would you describe working in the north west?

Working in the north west can be very different to practising midwifery in England. I particularly enjoy having the opportunity to rotate throughout each clinical area of midwifery, meaning that I can learn and experience working in antenatal ward, labour ward, postnatal ward, and community.

What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

It can be tough giving all the patients the time they deserve, multitasking and spreading yourself around different patients can be challenging but is worthwhile to help the women in their birth journey.

What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?

It is definitely rewarding when you see a woman again a couple years later and you see the baby you helped deliver all grown up and realise the enormity of helping to bring new life into the world.

Can you recall your happiest moment or moments to date in your job?

My happiest moment was a recent homebirth that I attended. I was working in community at the time and was part of her continuity of care, attending her homebirth and then visiting her the next day and seeing how happy she was.

What would you say are the benefits of being based in the North West?

Working with a highly skilled, multidisciplinary team and being able to work with patients from an assortment of backgrounds and helping them to achieve a safe and positive pregnancy and birth experience.

What would you say to someone who was considering following in your footsteps and either working or relocating to the North West?

I would tell them that although certain aspects of the job can be challenging, overall it is so rewarding and you won’t find a better team to have working alongside you.

Can you tell us one thing about yourself that people might not know?

I can play several instruments including piano, violin, and ukulele. I even still have a bright blue ukulele I got as a present when I was 14 years old!

If you had one wish in life, what would it be?

A fancy car would be nice, but if I could have only one wish I would just wish for my family to remain happy and healthy.

Can you remember your first patient? First day?

I remember I was working on labour ward and was supporting a woman who was having her fourth baby, but her first daughter. I aided her with her delivery and I had amazing support from the team.

